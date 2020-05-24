New Regulations for Churches post-CoVID

Your browser don't support audio player

New guidelines to allow churches to congregate have been proposed by the National Emergency Operation Centre Task Force, with responsibilities expected of the head of churches, and all other ceremonial gatherings post CoVID.

Some of the measures proposed are opening and closing times of 7am to 5pm on Saturdays and Sundays, 90-min services with 2 hr breaks to facilitate proper sanitation methods, and drive-in or open-air services that observe distancing protocols.

The sharing of mics and podiums is disallowed during any 90-min service. They should then be sanitized after each use. Air conditioning units should not be turned on and members should be assigned to monitor the observation of such protocols.

Wedding protocols remain in place with no more than 10 persons in attendance, while funerals can have no more than 25 persons in attendance whether at the church or graveside, inclusive of pall bearers.

Guidelines can be reviewed here: SKN-ReOpeningChurches-20May2020-updated