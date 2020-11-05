Nevis Woman Electrocuted

Judy Williams-Hanley of Bath Village, Nevis was electrocuted early Thursday morning.

Judy died when she handled a downed electric wire at her father’s residence in Bath Village sometime after 6 am.

Freedom Fm understands that a neighbour saw sparks coming from the connection to the father- Burnett Williams’- home sometime on Wednesday.

Freedom was informed that when Burnett saw the plight of his daughter, he immediately came to her rescue and was also shocked receiving burns to his body. He has been hospitalized.

Freedom Fm extends profound condolences to the family.