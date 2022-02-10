Nevis prominently featured in four leading news outlets Forbes, Hombre, Travel Pulse, and Wine & Whiskey Globe

Charlestown, Nevis (February 09, 2022) The Nevis Tourism Authority’s 2022 promotional efforts in the U.S. kicked off the year in a big way as Nevis was prominently featured in four leading news outlets this month: Forbes, Hombre, Travel Pulse, and Wine & Whiskey Globe.

These outlets were specifically selected as media relations targets by the NTA along with their U.S.-based public relations agency, CIIC PR, because of the sizable audiences they reach and the diverse travel interests they serve.

“We are delighted whenever Nevis gets the attention of the U.S. press,” said Devon Liburd, interim CEO of the Nevis Tourism Authority. “We’re especially proud of this round of coverage because of its capacity to reach those potential travel audiences most important to us.”

In Forbes, with a readership of 48 million high net-worth consumers, contributor Wendy Altschuler reports on “3 Sunny Spring Break Destinations Families Will Love” and highlights St. Kitts and Nevis as “Best for Adventurers,” noting the islands’ lush landscapes are ripe for exploration as a complement to days spent on our beautiful beaches.

Hombre correspondent, Simon Mayorga names Nevis as the perfect choice for a “Valentine’s Day Caribbean Romantic Escape” and profiles special travel offers from Oualie Beach Resort, The Hermitage, and Four Seasons Resort Nevis. Hombre is the world’s leading publication for Latino men and speaks directly to the Hispanic market’s purchasing power in the U.S., which is currently anticipated to be one trillion dollars and growing. Travel news outlet TravelPulse also featured some of the romantic deals available on the island.

One of the world’s most respected travel brands with a readership of 4.8 million, Travel and Leisure, features a 4-page spread by Paul Winner in which he claims there’s “No Place Like Nevis.” In the magazine’s February 2022 issue, Winner shines a spotlight on the island’s best homegrown cuisine, whetting the appetite of foodies with delectable descriptions of his recent visits to Bananas, Sunshine’s Beach Bar & Grill, Lime Beach Bar, Sip on the Square, On the Dune at Four Seasons Resort Nevis, the newly opened Drift, Golden Rock Inn, and Cades Bay Food Orchard.

Our friends at TravelPulse, who have the capacity to reach an audience of 900,000 readers, featured an interview with our own Devon Liburd on episode 19 of their Complete Caribbean podcast. Topics discussed included updates on COVID-19 precautions being taken throughout the island as well Liburd’s personal favorite spots to visit including the new Pinneys Park and Nevis Heritage Village.

Wine & Whiskey Globe covers the world of wine and spirits as its name implies and showcases the artisans behind the most distinctive beverages across the globe. In this issue, author of “Getting Schooled on Rum in the Caribbean” Fran Endicott Miller, learns all about rum from Kendie Williams, master mixologist at Four Seasons Resort Nevis, who shares her recipe for the Resort’s most popular cocktail, Kendie’s Kick.

For more information about Nevis, please visit: nevisisland.com