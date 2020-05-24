Nevis’ Culture Minister Justifies Receiving Second Salary, Sparks Public Outrage

Your browser don't support audio player

Public ire was sparked after comments made by Minister Eric Evelyn of the ruling Concerned Citizen’s Movement party on the issue of collecting a second salary if elected in the upcoming federal elections. This would make him a federal minister, in addition to him being a minister (of Culture, Social Development et al) in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

During a virtual political meeting on Wednesday night (may 20th), the Nevis 10 candidate said that each job requires its own salary, while using the examples of persons who are employed full-time at one establishment and part-time at another establishment, most of whom are trying to make ends meet.

Hon. Evelyn also said that he knew of a situation where one person had five employers, and collects five salaries.

At another meeting the following night, Hon. Evelyn defended his initial statement the following night, saying that it was targeted to close supporters of the rival Nevis Reformation Party. According to him, if it is deemed immoral for a Nevisian minister to collect a second salary, it should also be immoral for others who are employed by more than one employer and collect the respective salaries.

In a Facebook post, one person who identified himself as Minister Evelyn’s brother, voiced his opinion on the matter stating, “How can you compare yourself with civil servants? You are Public Servants and are paid by tax payers’ money; so we have the right to question double salaries to ministers. You receive fat salaries plus benefits, while civil servants receive meager salaries; so they must work 2, 3, 4, and 5 jobs to complement their income.”