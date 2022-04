Antenatal Clinic Sessions for all Health Centres on Nevis for the month of May .

Charlestown Tuesday 3rd, Monday 16th and 30th

Brown Hill Wednesday 4th and 18th

Gingerland Monday 9th and 23rd

Butlers Wednesday 4th and 18th

Combermere Wednesday 11th and 25th

Cotton Ground Tuesday 3rd, 17th and 31st