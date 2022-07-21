Nets not sure why Kevin Durant asked for a trade

“I can’t believe what I am about to say,” Windhorst began, laughing. “The Brooklyn Nets have had a good off-season. In a vacuum, they have gotten healthier. They have added supporting pieces. There’s optimism Ben Simmons is going to be better. And I think looking at the menu of options, the Nets are kinda like, ‘Kyrie, Kevin, take a look here.’ “What I will say is nobody knows what Kevin Durant is thinking right now. His communication with teammates and others in the league has been sparse. I don’t even think that the Nets have a 100 percent understanding of why Kevin asked for a trade. “He spoke to the owner in Joe Tsai, but I’m not sure that the Nets are 100 percent on the understanding of it. I think really that the next step in this, barring a team’s change of heart to meet the Nets price … which I don’t see at this point in the calendar … I think we’re going to have to hear from Kevin Durant about how open he is to running it back with the Nets. So here we go, as everyone breaks for the summer, waiting for that to happen.”