NBA: Stephen Curry hits season-high 11 3s to help Warriors beat Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Stephen Curry made his first seven 3-pointers and scored 29 of his 42 points in the first half in the Golden State Warriors’ 131-109 victory over the Indiana Pacers in the NBA on Thursday night.

A night after scoring just nine points at Philadelphia, Curry scored 15 of 22 from the field, had a season-high 11 3s on 16 attempts and had his fifth 40-point game of the season. Golden State Warriors have won three straight and went 4-1 on a five-game trip.

Pascal Siakam had 16 points and eight rebounds for Indiana. Myles Turner added 15 points and seven rebounds, while All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton scored five points in 26 minutes. He did have 11 assists.

MAVERICKS 122, KNICKS 108

NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had 39 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds to lead Dallas Mavericks past New York, with Knicks down to just seven players in the second half because of injuries and trades.

Former Knicks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. added 19 points and Derrick Jones Jr. had 18 for the Mavericks, who won their third straight straight after making a pair of trades earlier Thursday to land big men P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford. Kyrie Irving finished with 16 points.

Donte DiVincenzo scored 36 points for the Knicks, who have lost two of three following a nine-game winning streak. Josh Hart had a season-high 23 points and added 12 assists and 10 rebounds for his second career triple-double, both in the last five games.

NUGGETS 114, LAKERS 106

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 29 points, Michael Porter Jr. added 27 and Denver Nuggets snapped Los Angeles Lakers’ three-game winning streak.

Three hours before the game, Los Angeles Lakers unveiled a 19-foot-tall bronze statue of Kobe Bryant outside their downtown arena.

Nikola Jokic had 24 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists for the defending NBA champion Nuggets. They opened a three-game trip with their third straight victory and eighth in 10 games.

Anthony Davis scored 32 points and LeBron James had 25 for the Lakers. James added nine rebounds and seven assists, while Austin Reaves had 15 points and 10 assists.

TIMBERWOLVES 129, BUCKS 105

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Anthony Edwards had 26 points and nine assists and Minnesota shot 21 of 41 from 3-point range to trounce slumping Milwaukee Bucks.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 19 points, Mike Conley added 18, Naz Reid 17 and Rudy Gobert 16 as the Timberwolves spoiled the home debut of Bucks coach Doc Rivers, who dropped to 1-5.

A.J. Green scored a career-high 27 points for the Bucks. Damian Lillard missed a second straight game and Khris Middleton also was out, both with sprained ankles, though Brook Lopez returned after missing three games as his wife gave birth.

SUNS 129, JAZZ 115

PHOENIX (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 31 points, Bradley Beal had 30 and Phoenix Suns — with All-Star Devin Booker sidelined by a sore left hip — beat Utah Jazz.

The Suns never trailed, winning their third straight game and 12th of 15. They also swept the four-game, regular-season series from the Jazz.

Eric Gordon scored 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting, Jusuf Nurkic had 16 points and eight rebounds, and Grayson Allen added eight points and a career-high 14 assists. The Suns shot 59% from the field.

Lauri Markkanen led Utah with 22 points, and John Collins had 21.

PISTONS 128, TRAIL BLAZERS 122, OT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jalen Duren had 27 points and 21 rebounds and Detroit Pistons won consecutive games for the first time since October, overcoming Jerami Grant’s career-high 49 points to beat Portland Trail Blazers in overtime.

Jaden Ivey added 26 points and Cade Cunningham had 23 to help the NBA-worst Pistons improve to 8-43. They beat Sacramento 133-120 on Wednesday night, then rallied from 23 points down to top Portland with both teams significantly short-handed because of injuries and trades.

Detroit’s other consecutive victories came in a back-to-back at Charlotte and home against Chicago in the second and third games of the season. The Pistons followed that by losing 28 in a row to tie the NBA record.

CAVALIERS 119, NETS 95

NEW YORK (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points and Cleveland Cavaliers beat short-handed Brooklyn Nets for their eighth straight victory and 16th in 17 games.

Evan Mobley added 14 points and 12 rebounds, Jarrett Allen had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Darius Garland also scored 14 points. Cleveland shot 53% from the field and had a 45-33 rebounding edge.

Mikal Bridges led Brooklyn with 26 points. The Nets were busy at the trade deadline. They sent Spencer Dinwiddie to Toronto for Dennis Schroder and Thaddeus Young, and moved Royce O’Neale to Phoenix for Keita Bates-Diop, Jordan Goodwin and two second-round picks. They acquired the rights to Vanja Marinkovic from Memphis.

MAGIC 127, SPURS 111

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 34 points and Orlando Magic overcame a 30-point second half by San Antonio Spurs’ Devin Vassell.

After going scoreless in the first half, Vassell hit all nine of his shots in a 23-point third quarter, helping the Spurs get within 10 points after trailing by 23. But the Magic put the game away with an 8-0 run early in the fourth.

Jalen Suggs added 17 points for the Magic. Paolo Banchero had 16.

BULLS 118, GRIZZLIES 100

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 30 points, Andre Drummond added 21 points and 13 rebounds and Chicago rallied to beat Memphis.

Nikola Vucevic had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Coby White also scored 20 points for the Bulls. They have won two straight and three of four.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 28 points for Memphis. The Grizzlies have lost seven in a row.