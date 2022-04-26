NBA playoffs 2022: Complete first-round matchups, schedules and news

The NBA postseason is here, and it’s shaping up to be a wide-open chase to the 2022 title.
The Phoenix Suns ran away with the league’s best regular-season record — eight games clear of the second-best Memphis Grizzlies. Devin Booker, Chris Paul and the reigning Western Conference champs are on a mission to redeem themselves after last season’s six-game Finals defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Plenty of West contenders stand in the Suns’ way, including Ja Morant and the Grizzlies, MVP favorite Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets and the Golden State Warriors, who are back in the playoffs for the first time since reaching the Finals in 2019.
In the East, the defending champion Bucks are the 3-seed in a log-jammed conference — the top-seeded Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers were separated by just two games in the final regular season standings.
Here’s all the info you need for each first-round matchup, including schedules, news and series-by-series analysis.
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Miami Heat (1) lead Atlanta Hawks (8), 3-1
Game 1: Heat 115, Hawks 91
Game 2: Heat 115, Hawks 105
Game 3: Hawks 111, Heat 110
Game 4: Heat 110, Hawks 86
Game 5: Atlanta vs. Miami | Tue., April 26 (7 p.m., NBA TV)
Game 6*: Miami vs. Atlanta | Thu., April 28 (TBD)
Game 7*: Atlanta vs. Miami | Sat., April 30 (TBD, TNT)
Boston Celtics (2) sweep Brooklyn Nets (7)
Game 1: Celtics 115, Nets 114
Game 2: Celtics 114, Nets 107
Game 3: Celtics 109, Nets 103
Game 4: Celtics 116, Nets 112
Milwaukee Bucks (3) lead Chicago Bulls (6), 3-1
Game 1: Bucks 93, Bulls 86
Game 2: Bulls 114, Bucks 110
Game 3: Bucks 111, Bulls 81
Game 4: Bucks 119, Bulls 95
Game 5: Chicago vs. Milwaukee | Wed., April 27 (7:30 p.m., TNT)
Game 6*: Milwaukee vs. Chicago | Fri., April 29 (TBD)
Game 7*: Chicago vs. Milwaukee | Sun., May 1 (TBD)
Philadelphia 76ers (4) lead Toronto Raptors (5), 3-2
Game 1: 76ers 131, Raptors 111
Game 2: 76ers 112, Raptors 97
Game 3: 76ers 104, Raptors 101
Game 4: Raptors 110, 76ers 102
Game 5: Raptors 103, 76ers 88
Game 6: Philadelphia vs. Toronto | Thu., April 28 (7 p.m., TBD)
Game 7*: Toronto vs. Philadelphia | Sat., April 30 (TBD, TNT)
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Phoenix Suns (1) are tied with New Orleans Pelicans (8), 2-2
Game 1: Suns 110, Pelicans 99
Game 2: Pelicans 125, Suns 114
Game 3: Suns 114, Pelicans 111
Game 4: Pelicans 118, Suns 103
Game 5: New Orleans vs. Phoenix | Tue., April 26 (10 p.m., TNT)
Game 6: Phoenix vs. New Orleans | Thu., April 28 (TBD)
Game 7*: New Orleans vs. Phoenix | Sat., April 30 (TBD, TNT)
Memphis Grizzlies (2) and Minnesota Timberwolves (7) tied, 2-2
Game 1: Timberwolves 130, Grizzlies 117
Game 2: Grizzlies 124, Timberwolves 96
Game 3: Grizzlies 104, Timberwolves 95
Game 4: Timberwolves 119, Grizzlies 118
Game 5: Minnesota vs. Memphis | Tue., April 26 (7:30 p.m., TNT)
Game 6: Memphis vs. Minnesota | Fri., April 29 (TBD, ESPN)
Game 7*: Minnesota vs. Memphis | Sun., May 1 (TBD)
Golden State Warriors (3) lead Denver Nuggets (6), 3-1
Game 1: Warriors 123, Nuggets 107
Game 2: Warriors 126, Nuggets 106
Game 3: Warriors 118, Nuggets 113
Game 4: Nuggets 126, Warriors 121
Game 5: Denver vs. Golden State | Wed., April 27 (10 p.m., TNT)
Game 6*: Golden State vs. Denver | Fri., April 29 (TBD, ESPN)
Game 7*: Denver vs. Golden State | Sun., May 1 (TBD)
Dallas Mavericks (4) lead Utah Jazz (5) tied, 3-2
Game 1: Jazz 99, Mavericks 93
Game 2: Mavericks 110, Jazz 104
Game 3: Mavericks 126, Jazz 118
Game 4: Jazz 100, Mavericks 99
Game 5: Mavericks 102, Jazz 77
Game 6: Dallas vs. Utah | Thu., April 28 (10 p.m., TBD)
Game 7*: Utah vs. Dallas | Sat., April 30 (TBD, TNT)