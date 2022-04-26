NBA playoffs 2022: Complete first-round matchups, schedules and news

The NBA postseason is here, and it’s shaping up to be a wide-open chase to the 2022 title.

The Phoenix Suns ran away with the league’s best regular-season record — eight games clear of the second-best Memphis Grizzlies. Devin Booker, Chris Paul and the reigning Western Conference champs are on a mission to redeem themselves after last season’s six-game Finals defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Plenty of West contenders stand in the Suns’ way, including Ja Morant and the Grizzlies, MVP favorite Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets and the Golden State Warriors, who are back in the playoffs for the first time since reaching the Finals in 2019.

In the East, the defending champion Bucks are the 3-seed in a log-jammed conference — the top-seeded Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers were separated by just two games in the final regular season standings.

Here’s all the info you need for each first-round matchup, including schedules, news and series-by-series analysis.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Miami Heat (1) lead Atlanta Hawks (8), 3-1

Game 1: Heat 115, Hawks 91

Game 2: Heat 115, Hawks 105

Game 3: Hawks 111, Heat 110

Game 4: Heat 110, Hawks 86

Game 5: Atlanta vs. Miami | Tue., April 26 (7 p.m., NBA TV)

Game 6*: Miami vs. Atlanta | Thu., April 28 (TBD)

Game 7*: Atlanta vs. Miami | Sat., April 30 (TBD, TNT)

Boston Celtics (2) sweep Brooklyn Nets (7)

Game 1: Celtics 115, Nets 114

Game 2: Celtics 114, Nets 107

Game 3: Celtics 109, Nets 103

Game 4: Celtics 116, Nets 112

Milwaukee Bucks (3) lead Chicago Bulls (6), 3-1

Game 1: Bucks 93, Bulls 86

Game 2: Bulls 114, Bucks 110

Game 3: Bucks 111, Bulls 81

Game 4: Bucks 119, Bulls 95

Game 5: Chicago vs. Milwaukee | Wed., April 27 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 6*: Milwaukee vs. Chicago | Fri., April 29 (TBD)

Game 7*: Chicago vs. Milwaukee | Sun., May 1 (TBD)

Philadelphia 76ers (4) lead Toronto Raptors (5), 3-2

Game 1: 76ers 131, Raptors 111

Game 2: 76ers 112, Raptors 97

Game 3: 76ers 104, Raptors 101

Game 4: Raptors 110, 76ers 102

Game 5: Raptors 103, 76ers 88

Game 6: Philadelphia vs. Toronto | Thu., April 28 (7 p.m., TBD)

Game 7*: Toronto vs. Philadelphia | Sat., April 30 (TBD, TNT)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Phoenix Suns (1) are tied with New Orleans Pelicans (8), 2-2

Game 1: Suns 110, Pelicans 99

Game 2: Pelicans 125, Suns 114

Game 3: Suns 114, Pelicans 111

Game 4: Pelicans 118, Suns 103

Game 5: New Orleans vs. Phoenix | Tue., April 26 (10 p.m., TNT)

Game 6: Phoenix vs. New Orleans | Thu., April 28 (TBD)

Game 7*: New Orleans vs. Phoenix | Sat., April 30 (TBD, TNT)

Memphis Grizzlies (2) and Minnesota Timberwolves (7) tied, 2-2

Game 1: Timberwolves 130, Grizzlies 117

Game 2: Grizzlies 124, Timberwolves 96

Game 3: Grizzlies 104, Timberwolves 95

Game 4: Timberwolves 119, Grizzlies 118

Game 5: Minnesota vs. Memphis | Tue., April 26 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 6: Memphis vs. Minnesota | Fri., April 29 (TBD, ESPN)

Game 7*: Minnesota vs. Memphis | Sun., May 1 (TBD)

Golden State Warriors (3) lead Denver Nuggets (6), 3-1

Game 1: Warriors 123, Nuggets 107

Game 2: Warriors 126, Nuggets 106

Game 3: Warriors 118, Nuggets 113

Game 4: Nuggets 126, Warriors 121

Game 5: Denver vs. Golden State | Wed., April 27 (10 p.m., TNT)

Game 6*: Golden State vs. Denver | Fri., April 29 (TBD, ESPN)

Game 7*: Denver vs. Golden State | Sun., May 1 (TBD)

Dallas Mavericks (4) lead Utah Jazz (5) tied, 3-2

Game 1: Jazz 99, Mavericks 93

Game 2: Mavericks 110, Jazz 104

Game 3: Mavericks 126, Jazz 118

Game 4: Jazz 100, Mavericks 99

Game 5: Mavericks 102, Jazz 77

Game 6: Dallas vs. Utah | Thu., April 28 (10 p.m., TBD)

Game 7*: Utah vs. Dallas | Sat., April 30 (TBD, TNT)