NBA All-Star predictions: LeBron James, Kevin Durant and a first-time participant

Will LeBron James be named an NBA All-Star Game captain for the fifth straight season?

The latest round of voting results had James and Kevin Durant as the leading vote-getters in the Western and Eastern Conferences, respectively. James has been a captain every season since the format changed. Durant served as a captain last season, but did not play in the game because of a hamstring strain.

Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes reported Tuesday night on TNT Durant would miss his second straight All-Star Game as he continues to rehab a left MCL sprain.

The captains and starters will be announced Thursday on TNT ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers-Philadelphia 76ers game. Reserves will be announced Feb. 3. Participants in the Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk competition will be unveiled on Feb. 8.

The All-Star Game captains will draft their teams on Feb. 10.

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game is scheduled for Feb. 20 in Cleveland. The game will be televised on TNT at 8 p.m. ET.

Also during All-Star weekend, the celebrity game and Rising Stars will be held Feb. 18. The NBA x HBCU Classic between Morgan State and Howard will take place Feb. 19 along with the Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk competition. The G League Next Gem Game will be played Feb. 20 between the G League Ignite and Canton Charge.

Here are Yahoo Sports’ selections for All-Star Game starters.

Eastern Conference

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

Western Conference

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Chris Haynes

Eastern Conference

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Western Conference

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies