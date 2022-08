Natoya Narine 35, who once resided in St. Kitts but was originally from Guyana has died. Reports are that Narine tragically lost her life in a vehicular accident.

The accident orrcured on the Linden/Soesdyke Highway in Guyana.

Narine, a model in St.. Kitts, was the mother of two children.

It has also been reported that her daughter was also a passenger in the vehicle and is hospitalised.

Condolences to her family and friends as we pray for her daughter’s recovery 🙏