National Calls Frigate Bay Development a Disaster

Your browser don't support audio player

One of the callers to Freedom Fm’s popular talk show Issues on Monday, a former UN Economic Expert Willa Franks, referred to the developments at Frigate Ba as a “disgrace”.

Ms. Franks referred to the post on the SKN List by an international engineer who supports the Team Unity Government, but who is now highly critical of the developments taking place there, calling it irresponsible.

Ms. Franks indicated that Frigate Bay was once under private ownership until the lands in St Kitts were nationalized by th elate Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw, who broke the monopoly of ownership of St Kitts by five families.

She said it pained her to see what was happening at Frigate Bay now under the Sea Hawk Marine Development.