Names Revealed For 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season

As the Caribbean region faces a spreading coronavirus that could potentially wreak havoc on the tourism industry and health finances, residents and citizens are reminded that the start of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is less that 100 days away.

Persons are being cautioned that it is never too early to begin preparing. Last year, the first named storm of the season formed ahead of the June 1 start date.

The National Hurricane Center recently released the list of names for the 2020 hurricane season:

Arthur

Bertha

Cristobal

Dolly

Edouard

Fay

Gonzalo

Hanna

Isaias

Josephine

Kyle

Laura

Marco

Nana

Omar

Paulette

Rene

Sally

Teddy

Vicky

Wilfred

The season officially starts on June 1, peaks in September and ends on November 30. Forecasters are predicting for 2020, 15 named storms, and seven hurricanes, with four being major hurricanes.