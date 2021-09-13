The Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Chidi Liburd-Edwards as our new Vice President of Finance and Administrative Affairs effective August 2021. Ms. Liburd-Edwards holds a Masters of Science Degree (MSc) in International Securities, Investment and Banking from the University of Reading, Reading, United Kingdom, a LLB (Bachelor of Laws Degree) from the University of Essex, United Kingdom and a Bachelor Of Science Degree (BSc) in Economics and Accounting from the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, Barbados. She is a Commonwealth Scholar and Fellow Member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA).

Ms. Liburd-Edwards previously served as Chief Financial Officer of National Commercial Bank of Anguilla and Executive Manager of St.Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Limited (SKNANB). She is a former teacher of the Cayon Primary School and adjunct lecturer at CFBC.

Ms. Liburd-Edwards brings to CFBC a wealth of experience and knowledge and her on-Boarding is a clear reflection of CFBC’s deep commitment to a strong financial future and the ongoing development and monitoring of our financial systems. We are pleased to have her join the CFBC Family