More Caribbean countries respond to new US tariffs

Caribbean nations are continuing to voice concern over newly imposed US tariffs that could threaten decades of economic partnership and preferential trade arrangements, according to statements from regional governments and diplomats.

In a statement, Sir Ron Sanders, Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States, highlighted the imbalanced nature of the trade relationship that has long favoured the US.

“For decades, the 14 independent nations of the Caribbean Community have helped sustain American prosperity by collectively importing far more from the United States than they export, creating an enduring trade surplus in Washington’s favour,” Sanders said.

The tariffs, announced by President Donald Trump on April 3, impose a 10% duty on exports from thirteen CARICOM nations, with Guyana facing a substantially higher 38% tariff due to its oil exports.

Sanders provided specific data to underscore his point: “In 2024, the United States ran a $5.8 billion trade surplus with CARICOM as a whole. For a tangible illustration, Antigua and Barbuda’s imports from the U.S. exceeded $570 million, while its exports in return were a mere fraction of that total.”

The ambassador expressed particular concern about Haiti, noting that “imposing further tariffs on Haiti’s exports under the current circumstances risks inhibiting the very progress the country so urgently needs. Deterioration in Haiti’s economic circumstances will only increase the Haitian impetus to seek refuge in the U.S.”

Despite the potential negative impact, Sanders indicated that CARICOM nations would not pursue retaliatory measures, explaining that “we import 60 to 70 percent of our consumer products from the United States. Matching US tariffs with equally high barriers would only push up the cost of living for our own populations.”

Individual Caribbean nations have also issued responses. Bermuda’s government stated that while direct impact would be minimal, there were broader concerns.

“While the United States’ new tariff regime may not have a significant direct impact, its impact on other jurisdictions and global supply chains will likely increase global prices and the costs of goods that we import,” said Bermuda’s Premier David Burt.

The Government of Belize convened high-level meetings to address the situation, noting that “the imposition of a 10% tariff could have adverse effects on longstanding key export interests.”

Caribbean leaders have emphasized that the new tariffs appear to contradict the spirit of the Caribbean Basin Initiative (CBI) and Caribbean Basin Economic Recovery Act (CBERA), programs established under President Ronald Reagan in 1983 to support regional development and trade.

“Today’s tariffs threaten to undo those gains by treating CARICOM countries as though they impose high barriers on U.S. goods or run large surpluses at America’s expense,” Sanders stated.

Regional governments have pledged to continue diplomatic efforts to address the situation, with Belize noting it “will leverage all available political and diplomatic channels—both bilaterally with the U.S. and regionally through CARICOM—to mitigate any adverse effects.”