MoneyGram scrambles to restore operations after cybersecurity incident

In a statement released today on Facebook, MoneyGram International advised that it is making progress in restoring its key transactional systems following a recent cybersecurity issue that has disrupted the company’s global operations.

“We continue to make progress in successfully restoring some of our key transactional systems,” the company stated.

“Our dedicated team is actively working around the clock on resuming normal business operations. Once all systems are fully operational, transactions that are currently pending will be made available to customers.”

The international money transfer provider acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the ongoing network outage and pledged to provide relevant updates as the situation develops.

This latest development comes after MoneyGram had initially confirmed the issue on September 21, informing the public that it was working to better understand the nature and scope of the problem.

The disruption to MoneyGram’s services has had far-reaching consequences, impacting individuals and businesses that rely on the company’s platforms for their cross-border financial transactions.

Customers with pending transactions or those unable to access MoneyGram’s services have been eagerly awaiting updates on the restoration of normal operations.