The Ministry of Education is appealing to the general public to observe the ministry’s closure of all schools across the federation and keep children indoors. The address was made by Permanent Secretary William Hodge on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, Chief Education Officer Debbie Isaac in her address, gave further details of the duration of closure at present and encouraged all to keep abreast of information in relation to schools by tuning in to their many social media outlets.