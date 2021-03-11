Ministry of National Security to Implement Social Intervention Programmes to Strengthen Justice System

The Ministry of National Security is focused on implementing several social intervention programmes aimed at protecting citizens and strengthening the justice system in St. Kitts and Nevis, said officials within the ministry during their appearance on the March 10 edition of “Working for You”

“[These are] meaningful and targeted social interventions that we will put in place to address at-risk youth [so that] in the future we don’t have the problems that we have now. You build throughout your community, people who are law-abiding, positive thinkers and contributors to society,” said Retired Major General Stewart Saunders, National Security Advisor.

Osmond Petty, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, said that is it important to introduce the youth to social activities from a very tender age.

“We need to get our young people at an early age into community activities. That is why we are promoting Explorers for example, vigorously, putting together programmes for children. But Explorers is not all, we need more… we need a lot of activities to hold your children after school, on weekends and prevent them from just being there waiting and sitting around,” Mr. Petty added.

The implementation of social intervention programmes forms part of St. Kitts and Nevis’ National Security Strategy (NSS) which provides a comprehensive plan for an “all of government approach” to further ensure a safe and secure environment for citizens, residents, and visitors.

The NSS is to determine the threats that impact, or could impact, the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, inform the citizenry, as well as provide for and take those actions that are necessary to ensure the safety, security and stability of the nation and its interests. Through the strategy, all government agencies, Ministries and Departments are expected to review their structure and operations to ensure that the security of the nation receives priority attention as required.