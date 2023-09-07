Ministers of Government to Inspire Patriotism Among Saint Kitts and Nevis’ Youth during Independence Celebration School Visits

As part of the Independence 40 celebrations under the theme “Growing Sustainably, Developing Maturely, Building Resiliency: Independence 40,” the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis is thrilled to announce a series of school visits by esteemed Ministers from September 7 to September 15. These visits aim to promote patriotism among young students and emphasize the significance of independence.

The Independence 40 celebrations are a testament to Saint Kitts and Nevis’ growth, maturity, and resilience over the years, and it is only fitting that the government takes this opportunity to instill a sense of love for their country in the hearts of the future leaders of the nation.

Throughout this week-long initiative, various Ministers from both the Federal Cabinet and the Nevis Island Administration will be visiting schools across Saint Kitts and Nevis, to share brief words of encouragement with students. Their messages will revolve around the importance of patriotism and how it plays a pivotal role in the nation’s sustainable growth and development.

The Ministers of the Federal Cabinet are scheduled to visit both primary and secondary schools throughout Saint Kitts on September 7th, 8th, 11th, and 14th, while the Ministers of the Nevis Island Administration will be visiting primary and secondary schools in Nevis on September 11th, 13th, 14th, and 15th.

The school visits will provide a unique opportunity for students to engage with government officials, ask questions, and gain valuable insights into the history and significance of Independence Day. It is hoped that these interactions will inspire the nation’s youth to take pride in their country, appreciate the sacrifices made by their forefathers, and actively contribute to the continued development and prosperity of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis.