MILO BOX SAYS” NO REASON FOR TEAM UNITY TO CONTINUE GOVERNING SKN”

Well known Facebook Blogger Milo Box Freeman in an FB posting on Wednesday said the leaders TUG are engaged in fighting and levelling accusations of corruption against each other. See post below:

From PAM’s Convention…to PLP’s Press Conference…to CCM’s ” On The Mark Show”…I see absolutely NO reason for Team Unity to continue governing this country.

According to Sir Kennedy Simmonds, ” Hell No'”!

How can Cabinet function properly and be working in the best interest of the people when the three LEADERS of Team Unity are PUBLICLY engaged in a fight and are leveling accusations of greed and dishonesty towards each other ?

This is the first government that I know of that has its own opposition in cabinet.

This is the time that government and opposition should be working together to deal with the pandemic and a potential world war…..but instead we have the government being their own opposition.

Listen…whether it’s a Labour government….whether it’s a Pam government…whether it’s a PLP government ….or whether it’s another coalition with CCM or NRP ..so be it. ….but this present Unity government cannot be good for this country.

We need and deserves a government that’s gonna work as ONE……not what we have right now.

The people deserves BETTER !!!!

The Governor General should be visited…TODAY!