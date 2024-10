Mikyle Louis delivered a powerhouse performance as St. Kitts secured a commanding 9-wicket victory over Anguilla. Louis’ explosive innings of 94 from just 65 balls showcased his dominance, as he smashed 7 fours and 7 sixes, leaving the crowd in awe 👏🏾.

With his half-century leading the charge, St. Kitts chased down Anguilla’s total with ease. Louis’ brilliant knock played a key role in the decisive win, solidifying his place as one of the top performers in the match.