Miami Carnival organisers dispel rumours of cancellation due to Milton

As Hurricane Milton approaches Florida’s West Coast, the Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee has reassured the community, patrons and supporters that while South Florida is experiencing rain, the region is not expected to face a direct hit from the storm.

“We will check daily to get the most up-to-date information on the South Florida region,” the committee stated in a release posted on their Facebook page, emphasizing their commitment to monitoring weather developments closely.

The committee reassured attendees, performers, and supporters that safety remains their top priority. “Rest assured, we actively monitor all weather updates and are committed to providing timely information should any operational changes be necessary,” they added.

In the event of any changes, the committee pledged to make prompt announcements to allow ample planning time for those involved.

In response to circulating misinformation on social media claiming that Miami Carnival 2024 has been cancelled, the committee clarified, “This information is not true. We encourage you to rely on our official social media channels and website for accurate updates regarding all Miami Carnival activities.”

As preparations for the celebration continue, attendees are advised to stay informed about potential travel disruptions due to the hurricane. “Please check with your airline and hotel accommodations to ensure your travel plans are current,” the statement advised.

The committee concluded with a message of solidarity for those in the storm’s path, saying, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the communities on Florida’s West Coast and those in the potential path of Hurricane Milton.”