Members of Guyana’s Defence Force held in army vehicle with marijuana

Two members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) were arrested by police on Thursday morning after their vehicle was intercepted and searched, and they were found to have 22 bulky bags containing 154 lbs of marijuana.

The two GDF ranks were nabbed during a joint intelligence-led police operation conducted by ranks from Special Branch and Regional Division 4’B’.

The two ranks were in a motor vehicle belonging to the Guyana Defence Force, that at the time was being driven by a 31-year-old GDF Sergeant from Turkeyen.

The other occupant of the vehicle was a 42-year-old GDF Staff Sergeant from Linden. Both men are stationed at GDF’s Camp Ayanganna Headquarters.

The police report that they stopped the vehicle along the Coverden Public Road, East Bank Demerara, in the vicinity of the Prairie Hotel, and a search was conducted during which 22 bulky bags were found.

The two GDF ranks were told of the offence of trafficking in narcotics and cautioned.

They were both arrested and escorted to the Regional Police Division Headquarters, where the cannabis was weighed and amounted to 154 lbs.

The two GDF ranks were placed in custody as investigations continue.