Myths surrounding the transmission of CoVID19 continue to make the rounds in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Medical Chief of Staff Dr. Cameron Wilkinson is dispelling such myths, culturally relevant to persons residing in St. Kitts and Nevis such as salt water gargling, visiting the beach, or drinking warm beverages to stop the spread of the virus.

He did so at the NEOC briefing on Thursday (April 16).