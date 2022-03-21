Massive Fire Engulfs Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School in Molineux Ruled as Malicious and Police Offers $35,000 Reward for Information

Officers from St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services (SKNFRS) were on (March 18) about 10:00 pm busily extinguishing a raging fire that engulfed the main compound of the Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School in the village of Molineux within the constituency of Prime Minister Dr. The Hon. Timothy Harris.

Residents from Molineux were jolted from their homes, some who had already retired for the night, to witness to their dismay the tragic destruction of a pillar institution in the community that has educated thousands from Molineux and the surrounding communities for several decades.

Prime Minister Dr. The Hon. Timothy Harris and Acting Minister of Education, Attorney General Hon. Vincent Byron were at the scene of the inferno, along with the principal of the school, Suzette Cannonier. With two weeks left before the start of the Easter holidays for students, the Ministry of Education now has to come up with a plan for the continuation of the children’s education.

This is very tragic for the community and every measure will be taken to find out the cause of the fire. The main concern of the Government at this time is with the students, parents, and staff of the Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School and to come up with a contingency plan for the immediate continuation of the children’s education, whose education has already taken a serious blow from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the Acting Minister of Education.“

The Police have determined that the fire at the Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School was intentionally carried out and the search for the perpetrator(s) is underway.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) with responsibility for Crime, Andre Mitchell, visited the scene with a team of senior investigators the day after the fire (March 19, 2022). ACP Mitchell described the fire as a malicious act.

“Preliminary investigations so far have revealed that the fire was no accident. We have identified the areas in which several fires were lit. I am dismayed with the extent to which a person or persons have gone to damage an institution of learning that caters to our children. A vigorous investigation is being conducted to find, and bring to justice, the person or persons responsible for this crime,” ACP Mitchell stated.

Meanwhile The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is offering a reward in the sum of EC$35,000 for information that leads to the arrest and successful prosecution of the person(s) responsible for the fire at the Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School.

On Sunday, March 20, 2022, Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy visited the scene in Molineaux and expressed his disgust with the matter.

“My visit to the school left me in more shock and dismay than I could imagine. The images I saw before were disheartening, but actually seeing the school was even more difficult. Regardless of the motive, this malicious offence has adversely affected scores of our nation’s youths who deserve to learn in a comfortable environment. We are taking this matter very seriously and will need all the help we can get to solve the case,” Commissioner Brandy said.

Anyone who may have information that can move this investigation forward is asked to call the Tabernacle Police Station by dialling 465-7227, their nearest Police Station or the crime hotline at 707 where information can be given anonymously. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.