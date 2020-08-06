Market Street Development Group Builds Community Spirit

Three members of the Market Street Development Group, Kamilah Lawrence, Janos Bagnall and Dr Garfield Alexander were special guests on Freedom Fm’s popular midweek program Youth Beat heard on Wednesdays from 7:30-9pm.

The objective of the group is to promote and build up community spirit through meetings, distribution of food packages, sporting and exercise activities and scholarship programs, for Market Street residents and even beyond. The president of this group formed since 2013 is Kamilah Lawrence.

Soca champion Janos Bagnall who was born and raised in Market street explained his role within this organization.

Dr Garfield Alexander weighed in on the importance and significance of such groups in the community, especially during this Covid 19 pandemic. He further pointed out that the most vulnerable groups suffering job and income loss because of the Covid 19, could resort to desperation measures and it is such groups which would come to the fore and act as a buffer.

Ms Lawrence and Mr Bagnall also highlighted the current activity and initiative being undertaken by the Market Street group called “Socasize”.