Marcella Liburd sworn in as St Kitts & Nevis’ Governor-General

Marcella Liburd has taken her oath of office to become the first female Governor-General of St Kitts and Nevis.

Liburd,72, took the oath last evening at a small ceremony, which was witnessed by family members and government officials.

Tamara Gill, the resident High Court Judge, administered the oath of office to Liburd.

Liburd succeeds Samuel Weymouth Tapley Seaton as the federation’s fifth Governor-General.

An installation ceremony is set to take place on February 4, 2023, at Government House from 4:30 pm.

Members of the public are invited to witness the historic occasion.