Man United and Tottenham held to draws in Europa League, Chelsea stay perfect in Conference League

Lyon scored deep into stoppage time to rescue a 2-2 home draw against Manchester United in a Europa League quarterfinal first leg on Thursday.

United captain Bruno Fernandes had sent a precise cross for substitute Joshua Zirkzee to head what seemed to be the winner in the 88th minute.

But Rayan Cherki hit back for Lyon when he pounced on a rebound.

Down 1-0, Leny Yoro equalized for United in first-half stoppage time with a header after goalkeeper Lucas Perri had cleared a Fernandes free kick.

Thiago Almada put the hosts ahead with a curling free kick from the left that looked like it was a cross, but no one was able to connect and the ball eluded goalkeeper Andre Onana to go in at the far post.

United remain the only side unbeaten in the competition this season.

Winning the Europa League, as United did in 2017, is rewarded with a spot in the Champions League, something the club is highly unlikely to achieve through its current 13th-place position in the Premier League.

Tottenham, also bidding to rescue a dismal Premier League campaign, hit back to salvage a 1-1 home draw against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Tottenham went 1-0 down when Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitiké scored following a fast counterattack in the sixth minute.

The hosts then drew level with a goal from Pedro Porro in the 26th after he met a cross from James Maddison.

Ulrik Saltnes struck twice as Bodø/Glimt stunned Lazio 2-0 in tough conditions just inside the Arctic Circle.

Earlier, heavy snowfall in Bodø put the game in doubt between the Norwegian champion and the side that had finished top in the league phase.

In a game played on an artificial pitch, Saltnes scored early in the second half with a low shot after Ole Didrik Blomberg fed him inside the area.

The midfielder then added his second goal by lobbing the ball over Lazio goalkeeper Christos Mandas, with Alessio Romagnoli’s clearance coming after it crossed the line.

Rangers and Athletic Bilbao shared a goalless draw in Glasgow. All the second legs are next week.

Chelsea stay perfect in Conference League

Chelsea are still cruising in the Europa Conference League after keeping their perfect record with a 3-0 win at Legia Warsaw.

Following a dull first half, Chelsea struck twice early in the second period and then added another goal.

Tyrique George netted the first in the 49th on a rebound, his first goal for the club, while second-half substitute Noni Madueke scored with a left-foot shot eight minutes later. It could have been three but Christopher Nkunku had his spot kick saved.

Madueke made it 3-0 from close range in the 74th.