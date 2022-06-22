Man killed at Sizzla’s Judgement Yard in August Town

A Rastafarian man was last night gunned down at the Judgement Yard compound of veteran entertainer ‘Sizzla’ in August Town, St Andrew.

The fatal shooting occurred about 11:30.

Judgement yard is synonymous with Sizzla, whose real name is Miguel Collins, as his base, which has several houses, a restaurant, a studio and a museum.

The man, who was identified by his alias ‘Culture’, was a close associate of the reggae veteran.

It is reported that armed men entered the area and opened fire, hitting the deceased several times.

The police said no motive has been established for the shooting.

We understand that Sizzla was not at home at the time of the incident.

Investigations are ongoing.