Man fined for having two wives-one in Antigua and one in Trinidad

Abigamist has been ordered to pay $7,000 to the state of Antigua and Barbuda for marrying two women, which is in contravention of the law.

The man, M. Junior Wong, was married to a woman in Trinidad when he wed someone in Antigua whom he had dated for less than a month.

While they were courting, the man told the woman that he was divorced.

When she asked for proof, he claimed it was stolen along with other documents he had in a bag, but he indicated which law firm authenticated the divorce.

He however said he could not get an appointment with the attorney before the wedding which took place in July 2018.

After the wedding, the newly married woman went to ask the man’s father for further verification and discovered that there wasn’t any record of divorce in his name.

Instead of confessing, the accused agreed to take the necessary steps to get a divorce from his first wife, annul his more recent marriage and then proceed to get remarried.

But it was not long before the complainant and the accused began to experience relationship issues.

The man is said to have moved out of the home in early 2020 to live in a shop co-owned by him and his second wife.

When the complainant went to the shop and realised the locks had been changed, she reported to the police that he had two wives.

The accused pleaded guilty to the crime when he appeared before High Court Justice Ann Marie Smith, on January 27 and was fined $7,000, to be paid on or before April 28, 2023, or he could be imprisoned for a year.