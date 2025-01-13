Man City win 8-0 against Salford City in the FA Cup

James McAtee scored his first senior hat-trick as Manchester City cruised to a routine 8-0 rout of Salford City in the FA Cup third round.

Jeremy Doku netted twice, while Divin Mubama, Nico O’Reilly and Jack Grealish were also on target during a comfortable win for Pep Guardiola’s side at the Etihad Stadium.

Just eight minutes had elapsed when Grealish set up Doku for the opener, before Matheus Nunes unselfishly squared for the unmarked Mubama to tap into an empty net on 20 minutes.

It was 3-0 just before half-time as Doku got in behind the defence before cutting the ball back for O’Reilly to neatly sweep into the far corner.

Grealish got in on the act with his first goal in over a year just after the break. The England international was brought down by Ossama Ashley, before picking himself up and sending Matt Young the wrong way from 12 yards out.

The hosts grabbed a fifth goal in the 62nd minute. Nunes released the speedy Doku down the right with the latter crossing for McAtee to sweep home a lovely first-time finish.

Doku then doubled his goal tally from the penalty spot on 69 minutes, while McAtee completed his own brace from close range soon after. The latter then had the final word nine minutes from time, turning in Grealish’s low cross to seal his treble.

Data Debrief: Grealish ends drought as Man City soar

Man City scored seven or more goals in a game for the first time since beating Rotherham United 7-0 at this stage of the 2018-19 competition, in which they eventually triumphed.

The Citizens have now won their last 25 matches against sides from a lower division (across both the FA Cup and EFL Cup) by an aggregate score of 96-12.

Grealish ended his goal drought with the first of the spot-kicks; the England international netting for the first time since Man City’s 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace in December 2023.

Doku also struck from 12 yards, meaning Guardiola’s side has scored their last seven FA Cup penalties, last failing to do so when Gabriel Jesus was unsuccessful against Swindon Town in January 2022.