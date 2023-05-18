Man City beat Real Madrid 4-0 to advance to Champions League final

Bernardo Silva scored twice as Manchester City advanced to the Champions League final with a 4-0 win against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

City will play Inter Milan in Istanbul on June 10 when Pep Guardiola will get the chance to win European football’s elite competition for the third time as a coach.

Bernardo scored in the 23rd and 37th minutes at Etihad Stadium, with Eder Militao’s own goal in the 76th and a stoppage-time strike from substitute Julian Alvarez sealing a 5-1 aggregate win.

City are aiming to lift the Champions League for the first time in their history and have advanced to the final for the second time in three seasons.

Madrid were going in search of a record-extending 15th European Cup, but were totally dominated in the second leg after the first match at the Santiago Bernabeu ended 1-1.

Bernardo beat Thibaut Courtois at his near post to put City ahead after Erling Haaland had already forced two saves from the Madrid goalkeeper.

Toni Kroos then hit the bar for the visitors, but Bernardo struck again when heading in a rebound after Ilkay Gundogan’s effort was blocked.

Madrid have been the comeback kings over the past two season — including in last year’s semifinal against City when going through 6-5 after extra time.

There was to be no repeat on this occasion, however, as Militao headed into his own net in the second half to end Madrid’s hopes, before Alvarez’ late strike.

Guardiola twice won the Champions League when coach of Barcelona, but has failed to add to that total at former club Bayern Munich or City.