Malicious Damage: Juvenile Trio Identified

The Police have successfully identified, with the general public’s assistance, the three (3) persons responsible for multiple incidences of Malicious Damage to passing vehicles on the F. T. Williams Highway on St. Kitts.

The three (3) males, all juveniles, were brought to the Basseterre Police Station by their respective guardians on July 26th and July 27th, 2023 respectively. There, they were each apprehended and interviewed in the presence of their guardians. Following said interviews, each male was released into the custody of his guardian. Their cases will be heard at a later date by the Child Justice Board.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force extends deepest gratitude to the general public for the assistance that aided in this matter’s timely resolution.