Local CoVID19 Task Force Debunks Rumours

Dr. Hazel Laws, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is negating rumours that have surfaced purporting to balloon the number of confirmed cases since the announcement on Tuesday (Mar 24th) by Sen. Wendy Phipps, Junior Minister of Health.

In an address on Thursday night (Mar 26th), CMO Laws reiterated that the number of confirmed positive cases remained at two (2), noting that if there is any increase, it has to be reported within 24 hours of receipt of the information.

CMO Laws also addressed notions of a breaking down in relations between Prime Minister Timothy Harris and herself. She urged all in the public domain to be responsible when sharing information and to check the media outlets of official health organizations regularly.

Mr. Abdias Samuel, Chairman of the National CoVID-19 Task Force also addressed another falsehood which stated that a meeting was held on Wednesday (Mar 25th) with the members of the Task Force.