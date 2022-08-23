List of Cabinet Members and Their Portfolios in the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis

LISTEN LIVE FREEDOM WALL
August 23, 2022 in National
Honourable Dr. Terrance Micheal Drew
Member of Parliament for St. Christopher 8
Prime Minister; Office of the Prime Minister; Finance; National Security, Citizenship and Immigration; Health; Social Security

Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Ian Hanley
Member of Parliament for St. Christopher 1
Deputy Prime Minister; Minister of Education; Youth Empowerment; Social Development, Gender Affairs, Aging and Disabilities; Ecclesiastical & Faith-based Affairs; Housing & Human Settlement

The Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Llewellyn Douglas
Member of Parliament for St. Christopher 6
Minister of Foreign Affairs; International Trade, Industry, Commerce and Consumer Affairs; Economic Development and Investment

Honourable Konris Gregor Menten Maynard
Member of Parliament for St. Christopher 3
Minister of Public Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities; Domestic Transport; Information, Communication and Technology; Posts

Honourable Marsha Tamika Henderson
Member of Parliament for St. Christopher 2
Minister of Tourism; Civil Aviation; International Transport; Employment and Labour; Urban Development

Honourable Samal Mojah Duggins
Member of Parliament for St. Christopher 4
Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Marine Resources and Cooperatives; Small Business and Entrepreneurship; Sports & The Creative Economy

Senator Hon. Dr. Joyelle Trizia Clarke
Minister of Sustainable Development; Environment and Climate Action; Constituency Empowerment

Senator the Honourable Garth Lucien Wilkin
Attorney-General; Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs