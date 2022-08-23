List of Cabinet Members and Their Portfolios in the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis

Honourable Dr. Terrance Micheal Drew

Member of Parliament for St. Christopher 8

Prime Minister; Office of the Prime Minister; Finance; National Security, Citizenship and Immigration; Health; Social Security

Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Ian Hanley

Member of Parliament for St. Christopher 1

Deputy Prime Minister; Minister of Education; Youth Empowerment; Social Development, Gender Affairs, Aging and Disabilities; Ecclesiastical & Faith-based Affairs; Housing & Human Settlement

The Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Llewellyn Douglas

Member of Parliament for St. Christopher 6

Minister of Foreign Affairs; International Trade, Industry, Commerce and Consumer Affairs; Economic Development and Investment

Honourable Konris Gregor Menten Maynard

Member of Parliament for St. Christopher 3

Minister of Public Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities; Domestic Transport; Information, Communication and Technology; Posts

Honourable Marsha Tamika Henderson

Member of Parliament for St. Christopher 2

Minister of Tourism; Civil Aviation; International Transport; Employment and Labour; Urban Development

Honourable Samal Mojah Duggins

Member of Parliament for St. Christopher 4

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Marine Resources and Cooperatives; Small Business and Entrepreneurship; Sports & The Creative Economy

Senator Hon. Dr. Joyelle Trizia Clarke

Minister of Sustainable Development; Environment and Climate Action; Constituency Empowerment

Senator the Honourable Garth Lucien Wilkin

Attorney-General; Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs