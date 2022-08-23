List of Cabinet Members and Their Portfolios in the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis

Honourable Dr. Terrance Micheal Drew
Member of Parliament for St. Christopher 8
Prime Minister; Office of the Prime Minister; Finance; National Security, Citizenship and Immigration; Health; Social Security
Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Ian Hanley
Member of Parliament for St. Christopher 1
Deputy Prime Minister; Minister of Education; Youth Empowerment; Social Development, Gender Affairs, Aging and Disabilities; Ecclesiastical & Faith-based Affairs; Housing & Human Settlement
The Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Llewellyn Douglas
Member of Parliament for St. Christopher 6
Minister of Foreign Affairs; International Trade, Industry, Commerce and Consumer Affairs; Economic Development and Investment
Honourable Konris Gregor Menten Maynard
Member of Parliament for St. Christopher 3
Minister of Public Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities; Domestic Transport; Information, Communication and Technology; Posts
Honourable Marsha Tamika Henderson
Member of Parliament for St. Christopher 2
Minister of Tourism; Civil Aviation; International Transport; Employment and Labour; Urban Development
Honourable Samal Mojah Duggins
Member of Parliament for St. Christopher 4
Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Marine Resources and Cooperatives; Small Business and Entrepreneurship; Sports & The Creative Economy
Senator Hon. Dr. Joyelle Trizia Clarke
Minister of Sustainable Development; Environment and Climate Action; Constituency Empowerment
Senator the Honourable Garth Lucien Wilkin
Attorney-General; Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs