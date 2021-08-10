Lionel Messi receives formal PSG two-year contract offer after Barcelona exit

Lionel Messi said he did not want to leave Barcelona in an emotional farewell news conference on Sunday; Messi has now received a formal contract offer from PSG but said “nothing is confirmed”; Messi also has two other potential options after leaving Barcelona

The French club have offered Messi an initial two-year deal, thought to be worth £25m a year after tax, and the six-time Ballon d’Or winner and his representatives are now reviewing and considering it carefully.

Messi also has two other potential options after leaving Barcelona but PSG remain the favourites to sign him.