Light earthquake recorded near St Kitts and Nevis

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake was recorded near St Kitts and Nevis early this morning in the Caribbean.

The UWI Seismic Research Center (UWI SRC) said it occurred around 1:56 am (local time) at a depth of 10 km.

According to the Automatic Earthquake Location from UWI SRC, the quake struck:

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, 87 km, NNW

Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, 158 km, NW

Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe, 252 km, NW

Earlier in the morning an earthquake was also recorded near Barbados. The magnitude 3.7 tremor occurred around 1:29 am at a depth of 79 km.

According to the Automatic Earthquake Location from UWI SRC, this quake struck:

Bridgetown, Barbados, 94 km, ESE

Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, 272 km, E

Castries, Saint Lucia, 273 km, SE