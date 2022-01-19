LICENSING OF FISHING VESSELS IN ST. KITTS & NEVIS FOR 2022

(Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 14, 2021): All owners and operators of fishing vessels operating in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis are kindly reminded to have their fishing vessels inspected and licensed for the year 2022 on or before January 31, 2022. Please be informed that operating fishing vessels that have not been licensed for the year 2022 is engaging in Illegal Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing, which is in breach of the Fisheries, Aquaculture, and Marine Resources Act (FAMRA). For further information, please contact the Department of Marine Resources at (869) 467-1903 or (869) 665-4191. Please be guided accordingly.