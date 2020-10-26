LIAT set to return to the skies on November 1

Regional carrier LIAT is reportedly set to return to the skies next month.

Reports out of Antigua and Barbuda where the airline is based say the airline will return on November 1.

The Antigua and Barbuda Cabinet said the Administrator confirmed the intent to fly its first commercial flight on November 1 and that it will begin regular schedules to a limited number of destinations possibly one week later.

The LIAT Administrator informed that a permit has been granted to LIAT to fly to the USVI and Puerto Rico.

LIAT suspended its operations in March 2020 after many Caribbean islands shut down their airports as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In July the airline received a stay from liquidation when the government of Antigua and Barbuda secured an order for its administration.

In August, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Brown said that at least three governments have expressed an interest in investing in the embattled airline.