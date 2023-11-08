LIAT experiences schedule disruption due to maintenance issues

Regional air carrier LIAT has announced that due to unscheduled maintenance issues there will be a disruption to its regular flight schedule.

A statement from LIAT says the issues have caused the airline to suspend its current schedule as it works to resolve the issues and put its aircraft back into schedule.

However, due to logistical and supply chain issues, the airline does not have a concrete deadline for the return to its regular schedule. Therefore, several flights in the coming weeks have been cancelled.

LIAT says it acknowledges that this disruption will cause a major inconvenience to its customers at this time. However, the safety of passengers, crew and ground staff are of the utmost importance.

The airline notes it is currently exploring all available options to assist passengers at this time.

Its Reservations Call Centre is currently contacting affected passengers to assist with their travel needs. The airline says it is also working diligently to expedite the maintenance process so the airline can resume its regular schedule which is essential to connectivity in the region.

Passengers have been asked to monitor their e-mails and LIAT’s social media platforms for updates.

Due to the high volume of calls, passengers have been advised to await their contact calls or to contact the airline via email at Reservations@liat.com .

LIAT says it apologises for any inconvenience caused by this schedule disruption and looks forward to resuming service soon.