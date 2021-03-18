Legal Team for Dr Drew Submits Evidence to DPP

The legal team for St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party Chairman, Dr Terrance Drew, has summited evidence to the Director of Public Prosecutions, Valston Graham, in the private criminal case filed by Dr. Drew. The filing accuses the People’s Action Movement’s (PAM) candidate Eugene Hamilton of bribery and treating in the run-up to the general elections in June 2020.

Invoking Section 65 of the St Christopher and Nevis Constitution, the DPP had requested in the Magistrate’s Court on February 22 that the prosecution provide its evidence to him for a determination on whether the matter should proceed.

Dr Drew was a guest on Freedom Fm’s “Issues” hosted by Juni Liburd