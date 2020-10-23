Legal Aid Clinic

The St. Kitts-Nevis Legal Aid and Advice Centre will be holding Legal Aid Clinics from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the respective Community Centres on the following days:-

Tabernacle Community Centre on Monday, 26th October, 2020

Sandy Point Community Centre on Wednesday, 28th October, 2020 and

St. Peter’s Community Centre on Friday, 30th October, 2020

Persons of minimum wage and/or the elderly needing advice, assistance or representation in legal matters, are invited to access the service which will be provided.

Please be advised, that all persons attending the Legal Aid Clinics must wear a face mask and hand sanitizing and social distancing protocols must be adhered to at all times.