Leewards Win By 8 Wickets: Nevisian Batsman Kieran Powell Blasts the Hurricanes Home with an Unbeaten 80 Runs from 36 Balls

In a spectacular display of skill and determination, the Leeward Islands Hurricanes dominated the field against the defending champions, Jamaica Scorpions, clinching a resounding eight-wicket victory at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in the CG United Regional Super50 competition. Opting to field after winning the toss, the Hurricanes swiftly put pressure on the Scorpions, limiting them to a modest 123 runs in 32.5 overs.

The Hurricanes wasted no time in their pursuit of victory, with Nevisian powerhouse Kieran Powell stealing the show. Powell’s explosive 80 not out from just 36 balls, including 12 boundaries and an equal number of sixes, marked his 19th List A half-century in a mere 25 balls. He partnered with Kofi James (12) for an opening stand of 56 before quick dismissals.

Undeterred, Powell was joined by Karima Gore, who added an invaluable 19 not out from 21 balls, sealing the win for their team in just 14 overs.

Daniel Doram emerged as the Hurricanes’ bowling hero, delivering a sensational performance with seven wickets for a mere 29 runs in 9.5 overs. Alzarri Joseph set the tone with a double-wicket maiden, dismantling the Scorpions’ top order. Despite Rovman Powell’s efforts, the Scorpions fell short, unable to withstand Doram’s relentless attack.

This victory stands as a testament to the Hurricanes’ prowess, with Kieran Powell’s explosive performance leaving an indelible mark on the match. The Nevisian batsman’s display of power and precision will undoubtedly be remembered as a highlight of this season’s CG United Regional Super50 competition.