Late Premier Attorney Lee L. Moore Honored as Legendary Caribbean Legal Practitioner

The late former Premier Attorney of St. Kitts-Nevis and Anguilla, Lee L. Moore, has been posthumously selected as one of 48 distinguished Caribbean lawyers to receive the prestigious Eminent Caribbean Jurist Award from the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) Academy for Law.

Based in Trinidad, the CCJ Academy is set to recognize this cohort of “exceptional Caribbean lawyers” as ‘Legendary Caribbean Legal Practitioners.’ In a statement, the Academy emphasized that these awardees represent pillars of the legal profession, spanning historical, transitional, and contemporary eras of law and development in the region. This year marks the third edition of the Academy’s Eminent Caribbean Jurist series.

Established in 2019, the Eminent Caribbean Jurist Awards Series serves as a platform for acknowledging and celebrating the substantial contributions of Caribbean jurists to the fields of law and societal progress. The Academy, functioning as the educational arm of the CCJ, upholds this tradition as a testament to the enduring legacy and impact of legal luminaries across the Caribbean.

Lee L. Moore’s posthumous recognition attests to his enduring influence on the legal landscape of the Caribbean, underscoring the significance of his contributions to jurisprudence and the broader societal framework. His legacy continues to inspire generations of legal practitioners and scholars across the region.