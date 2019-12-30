King Socrates, Hardai Baley Reign!

King Socrates is the new National Carnival Senior Calypso Monarch.

Although the monarchy is nothing new to the veteran calypsonian, it has been several years since Socrates felt the weight of the crown atop his head.

After topping the eliminations and qualifying rounds, King Socrates rode the winning wave through Sunday night’s finals amassing 825 points for his renditions No More Rattatat, and Hate Them, Shun Them, Fear Them.

King Astro, a former monarch as well, amassed 754 points to earn himself the 1st runner-up position. Second runner-up went to King Craig with 736 points, and rounding out the top performers was 3rd runner up Queen Lady Diva with 728 points.

One of the big surprises of the night was that the defending 2-peat Monarch Miss Independent did not make a place in the competition. The other finalists were Queenie G, Queen Brown Sugar, and Queen Jackie.

The calypso competition came on the heels of another of the big shows of Sugar Mas, the National Carnival Queen Pageant on Friday night.

From a field of 6 talented beauties, Miss Carib Brewery SKN Ltd Hardai Baley was crowned the 2019-2020 National Carnival Queen. Young Miss Baley earned a total of 853.5pts, capturing the Swimwear and evening gown segments along with Miss Amity and Most Popular on social media awards.

Miss St Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank Jacynthia Tesheira copped 1st runner-up with 819.5 points, while Miss Universal Caribbean University Nakita Thibou amassed 815.5 points to place 2nd runner-up. She also won the interview, national pride and performing talent segments.

The other contestants were Tywana Cranston- Miss SKN Development Bank, Kalia Daniel- Miss SCASPA and Miss Koscab Ltd Sheniqua Cannonier.