Eleven Soca artistes have qualified to participate in the SKELEC Power Soca Monarch Finals.

Issa Kamal and Eazi lead the qualifiers with 178 points.

The other acts that will perform on finals night are Ras Kelly, Blade, Mr Hype, KT-Dan, Luck Boss, Delly Ranks, 5 Star Pino, T Bone, Mulley Media and NY.

The qualifiers will face off against defending champion Stadics on December 21st at Warner Park.