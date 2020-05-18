June 5th set as Polling Day in St. Kitts & Nevis

Your browser don't support audio player

An early June election will be held as the 5th has been announced as polling day by Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris in a midday National address on Monday (May 18).

Nomination day is Wednesday, May 27th.

PM Harris said in part, “For that reason, I have asked the governor-general for the election to be called. Election is important and it will bring certainty to our Federation.

“It will enhance confidence in our country, and in my view preserve our democracy. His Excellency has advised me that today, Monday 18th May 2020, he will appoint returning officers, in all 11 constituencies in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, pursuant to the National Assembly Elections Act.

“His Excellency has further advised that writs of election will be issued for the election of members to serve in the National Assembly. The date for nomination of candidates will be Wednesday, 27th May 2020, and those of you who are registered will vote for the candidate of your choice on Election Day, which is Friday 5th, June 2020.”

While it is expected that elections will be held according to the 1989 constituency boundaries, there has been no indication of the boundaries that will prevail in the 2020 general elections. In the ‘2015 Boundaries Case’, the Privy Council upheld an injunction barring the then elections from going according to boundaries proposed in January 2015, a few weeks before the February 16 general election.