Julien Alfred kicks off 2025 season with new record win in Boston

Another victory for Saint Lucia and Olympic champion Julien Alfred as she kicked off her 2025 season in spectacular fashion, setting a new national record and securing victory in the 300m at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston.

On February 2, Alfred dominated the race, clocking an impressive 36.16 seconds, a time that not only shattered her previous national record but also marked the fifteenth fastest time in history for the 300m.

Her performance left her training partner, Dina Asher-Smith, trailing behind with a personal best of 36.87 seconds.

This win comes off the back of Alfred’s history-making achievements in 2024, where she became her country’s first Olympic gold medalist in the 100 meters and was later crowned the highest-paid female athlete.

Despite her already exceptional career, Alfred continues to push boundaries, proving she’s far from satisfied.

In a surprise move, Alfred chose to race the 300m indoors instead of her usual 100m or 200m sprints. The decision paid off, as her powerful performance added yet another accomplishment to her growing list of achievements.

Reflecting on her success, Alfred credited her coach, Edrick Floreal, for guiding her through the challenging training regimen. “You know, he has a plan. I’m just following his plan. Even though it hurts a lot, I trust him and what he has for me,” she said.