James Harden scores 39 as Nets beat Clippers 124-108 for LA sweep

LOS ANGELES (AP) — So much for feeling his way back after being out two weeks in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. James Harden sure looks all the way back.

Harden tied his season high with 39 points and had a season-best 15 assists in the second game of his return, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Los Angeles Clippers 124-108 on Monday night in a matchup of short-handed teams.

He had eight rebounds, just missing a second straight triple-double.

“I wasn’t expecting it,” Nets coach Steve Nash said. “Against the Lakers and tonight, he was just clinical. If he plays like that, we’ll be very difficult to beat.”

Harden had 36 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a 122-115 win against LeBron James and the Lakers on Christmas in the Nets’ first game after three straight postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He used his down time to lift weights and do cardio at home.

“That protocol could have went two ways and I just overly locked into my body and my eating,” Harden said. “When you prepare yourself to be great, there’s no surprise.”

The Nets improved their NBA-best road mark to 13-3 with a sweep in Los Angeles.

“Confidence is through the roof,” Harden said.

A combined 15 players were missing from both teams due to health and safety protocols as well as injuries. The Nets have seven players in protocols, including NBA scoring leader Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, both of whom weren’t with the team.

Turns out, Harden was plenty on his own and his supporting cast backed him up. Four other Nets scored in double figures, including Patty Mills, who had 18 points and made six 3-pointers. Nic Claxton tied his career high with 18 points.

“Our confidence level for our bench is high,” Harden said. “They can come in and impact the game. We can find different ways to win.”

With Harden leading drives inside, the Nets completely dominated the Clippers in the paint with a 74-38 edge.

“He picked us apart, everything we did,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said.

The Clippers were without their two superstars. Paul George is expected to be out up to a month with a torn ligament in his right elbow and Kawhi Leonard has yet to play this season as he works his way back from ACL reconstruction surgery.