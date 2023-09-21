Jamaica Tallawahs clinch dominant win, secure spot in CPL Qualifier 2

Jamaica Tallawahs will head to Qualifier 2 of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) following a comprehensive five-wicket victory against Saint Lucia Kings, at the Providence Stadium in Guyana, on Tuesday night.

The Tallawahs won the toss and opted to field first and that proved to be an inspired decision as they ripped through the Kings’ batting to restrict them to 125 for nine.

The Kings never adapted to the slow track and this was made harder when they ran into Fabian Allen, as the all-rounder led the way for the Tallawahs taking four wickets for 25.

The Kings were always up against it from that moment and the Tallawahs duly wrapped up victory inside 18 overs having been given a great foundation by Brandon King and Alex Hales. They replied with 126 for five off 17.2 overs.

The Kings had their moments with the ball while trying to defend a modest 125. Matthew Forde took a career-best four wickets for 19 runs but that was as good as it got for the Kings.

Earlier, the Tallawahs had suffered an initial setback when they lost Mohammed Amir to injury three balls into the match but the remaining Tallawahs bowling attack made light of the absence of their talisman.

Both Colin Munro (1) and Johnson Charles (12) fell inside the power play as the King’s innings struggled to get going with wickets falling outside the power play.

Chris Green picked up his second wicket to remove Bhanuka Rajapasa for 14 before Nicholson Gordon got in on the act. The fast bowler removed Shadrack Descarte for four to leave the Kings in trouble at 59 for four at the halfway stage of the innings.

Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals and when Allen removed captain Sikander Raza (19) and Roston Chase (40) in the 16th over, the Kings were all at sea. Allen added two more wickets in the 18th over to end a brilliant spell.

Just when it appeared the Kings were on the brink of being bowled out Khary Pierre (13 not out) and Peter Hatzoglou (9 not out) got them up to 125 to give them something to bowl at.

In reply. the Tallawahs all but confirmed victory when King and Hales raced to 43 in the first four overs. King eventually fell for 30 and Hales for 24 but the damage was done.

The honour of seeing the Tallawahs home fell to Raymon Reifer who took the drama out of the chase with a sensibly constructed 30 not out.

The Tallawah’s victory now means that they head to Qualifier 2 on Friday night.

Summarised scored:

Saint Lucia Kings 125/9 (Chase 40, Raza 19; Allen 4/25, Green 2/19).

Jamaica Tallawahs126/5 (King 30, Reifer 30*; Forde 4/23, Pierre 1/26).