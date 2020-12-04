Jamaica records 76 new COVID cases, one death

Another person has died from the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Jamaica while 76 new cases of the virus were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The latest death is a 90-year-old man from St James, bringing the country’s death toll to 260. Another death was also reported under investigation

Meanwhile, the new cases comprise 41 males and 35 females of ages ranging from one year to 99 years, said the Ministry of health and Wellness.

These cases have pushed the country’s tally to 10,987, of which 3,846 are active.

Of the new cases, 17 are from St James, 13 each are from St Ann and St Catherine, 10 are from Kingston and St Andrew, eight are from Hanover, seven are from Trelawny, four are from Westmoreland and one each are from Clarendon, Portland, St Elizabeth and St Thomas.

The ministry classified one of the new cases as imported, four as contacts of confirmed cases and the other 71 as under investigation.

The ministry also said 116 patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the country’s total recoveries to 6,730.